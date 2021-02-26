Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone gets official

Samsung has added a new smartphone to its range, the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is a 4G LTE version of the Galaxy A32 5G that was launched last month,

The handset comes with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED displasy with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy A32 comes with an octa core processor and it has a choice of 4GB< 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there are two storage options, 64GB or 128GB.

The device features a 5000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging and it features an in display fingerprint scanner, there is also a microSD card slot which can take up to a 1TB card and a range of cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide, 5 megapixel depth and 5 megapixel macro cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 will come in a choice of four colors, black, white, blue and violet and you can find out more details about the device over at Samsung at the link below.

