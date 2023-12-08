Samsung Galaxy A25 to cost €300

The price for the new Samsung Galaxy A25 smartphone has been revealed in Europe, the handset will retail for CHFR 279 in Switzerland which is about €300 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder, the handset will come with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, offering crystal-clear Full HD+ visuals at 2340 x 1080 pixels. Plus, its smooth 120Hz refresh rate will make everything look ultra-fluid.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A25 is powered by the robust Samsung Exynos 1280 processor. You can pick between two memory options – a comfy 6GB or a more spacious 8GB of RAM. Storage-wise, you’ve got choices too! Either a handy 128GB or a generous 256GB, and if that’s not enough, there’s a microSD slot for even more space.

Photography enthusiasts, rejoice! The Galaxy A25 features a trio of cameras at the back – a versatile 50-megapixel main shooter for stunning photos and videos, an 8-megapixel ultrawide for those expansive shots, and a 2-megapixel macro for close-up detail. Plus, a nifty 13-megapixel front camera is perfect for your selfie and video call needs.

Long-lasting battery life? Check! With its 5000 mAh battery and speedy 25W fast charging, this phone keeps up with your busy day. And style? You bet! Choose from three cool colors: Yellow, Black, or Blue.

Source GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals