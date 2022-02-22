Samsung Galaxy A23 listed on Samsung’s website

It looks like the rumored Samsung Galaxy A23 smartphone could be launching soon as the device has been listed on one of Samsung’s websites.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 is now listed on Samsung’s support website, when this happens it normally means that the device will be launching soon. The device is listed with the model number sM-A235F/DSN.

We have heard a number of rumors about the specifications of the new Galaxy A23 smartphone. The handset is rumored to feature a 6.4 inch LCD display.

The device will apparently be powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor and it will apparently come with a range of RAM and storage options including 4GB of RAM.

The new Galaxy A23 will come with a range of different cameras, this will include four cameras on the back of the handset and a single camera on the front.

On the back of the handset, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Samsung is apparently going to launch a 5G version of the device with slightly different specifications, this will include a 6.55-inch display and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. As soon as we get some details on exactly when the handset will launch, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals