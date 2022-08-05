Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G smartphone for a while and now the handset is finally official.
The new Galaxy A23 5G is now listed on Samsung’s website and the handset comes with a 6.6-inch Infinity V display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution.
The handset comes with an octa-core processor, Samsung has not revealed which one, we previously heard that it would be a Snapdragon 695 mobile processor, but this has not been confirmed.
There is a choice of three RAM and two storage options, you can choose from 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage. There is also a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card.
The handset comes with a range of cameras, there are four cameras on the back of the device and a single camera on the front.
On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.
The new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G comes with Android 12 and One UI 4.1, as yet there are no details on how much it will retail for.