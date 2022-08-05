Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G smartphone for a while and now the handset is finally official.

The new Galaxy A23 5G is now listed on Samsung’s website and the handset comes with a 6.6-inch Infinity V display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset comes with an octa-core processor, Samsung has not revealed which one, we previously heard that it would be a Snapdragon 695 mobile processor, but this has not been confirmed.

There is a choice of three RAM and two storage options, you can choose from 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage. There is also a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there are four cameras on the back of the device and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G comes with Android 12 and One UI 4.1, as yet there are no details on how much it will retail for.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals