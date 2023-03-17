Samsung Galaxy A14, A34 and A54 land on Vodafone

Vodafone has announced that the latest Galaxy A range of smartphones are now available on their range of contracts in the UK, this includes the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Pricing for the handsets starts at £26 a month and you can see more details on how much each of the three models is available for below.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is available to purchase with 3GB of data from £26 a month** (£9 upfront cost). It has an incredible 50MP + 2MP + 2MP triple lens camera, a 13MP front camera, 10x digital zoom, a TFT-LCD Display and a 5000mAh battery. TheSamsung Galaxy A14 5G is available in Awesome Graphite with 64GB storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is available to purchase with 3GB of data from £32 a month** (£29 upfront cost). It has an incredible 50MP + 12MP + 5MP triple lens camera, a 32MP front camera, 10x digital zoom, a 6.4in Super AMOLED Display and a 5000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is available in Awesome Graphite, Awesome Silver, Awesome Lime and Awesome Violet with 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is available to purchase with 3GB of data from £29 a month** (£29 upfront cost). It has an incredible 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple lens camera, a 13MP front camera, dual nano SIM, a 6.6in Super AMOLED display and a 5000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is available in Awesome Graphite and with 128GB storage.

You can find out more details about the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and the range of Vodafone contracts available at the link below.

Source Vodafone





