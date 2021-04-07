Samsung Galaxy A12 lands on AT&T

The Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone is now available with AT&T in the US, the handset will set you back $179,99 for the unlocked version.

The device is also available on a new line or as an upgrade and it comes with a $150 credit towards your bill on 30 month contracts.

The Galaxy A12 comes with a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and the device is powered by a Helio P35 processor, there is also 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

The handset features a 48 megapixel main camera, a 5 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone over at AT&T’s website at the link below.

Source AT&T, Sammobile

