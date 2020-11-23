Samsung Galaxy A12 gets Bluetooth certification

It looks like Samsung are getting ready to launch another new Android device, the Samsung Galaxy A12 has recently received Bluetooth certification.

The handset recently appeared with the model number SM-A125F_DSN and it is rumored to come with a Helio P35 mobile processor.

The device will also come with 3GB of RAM and there is also the possibility of more RAM options, iot will be available with a choice of 32GB or 64GB of storage.

Those are the only details we know about the handset so far, as soon as we get some more information on the device we will let yiou guys know.

Source Bluetooth SIG, GSM Arena

