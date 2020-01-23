Samsung Galaxy A11 appears at the FCC, will have triple rear camera and more

The new Samsung Galaxy A11 has been spotted at the FCC and the listing has revealed some more information about the handset.

The handset was recently listed at the FCC with the model number AM-A115F and the listing has revealed that the handset will come with a 4000 mAh battery.

This is the same size battery in the Galaxy A10, although we are expecting improved battery performance as the device will be powered by the more efficient Snapdragon 625/626 processor.

The Samsung Galaxy A11 is also listed as having a triple camera rear setup, this can be see in the picture below taken from the FCC. This is a major upgrade for the handset as the existing Galaxy A10 comes with a single rear camera.

As we can see from the picture there is also a rear fingerprint scanner on the handset, the device is also rumored to come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It will come with Android 10 and One Ui 2.0.

The device is expected to come in a choice of colors which will include red, blue, white and black, the device may be made official at Mobile World Congress next month. As soon as we get some details on the release date and also full specifications for the handset, we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

