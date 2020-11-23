Samsung Galaxy A02 smartphone to feature 5000 mAh battery

It looks like we have more details about the new Samsung Galaxy A02 smartphone, the handset will apparently come with a large 5,000 mAh battery.

This device will replace the Galaxy A01 and the battery is significantly larger than the one used in the Galaxy A01.

The handset is also rumored to come with a 5.7 inch LCD display and it will apparently be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 mobile processor.

The exact RAM and storage options are not known as yet, the device is expected to come with 13 megapixel dual rear cameras.

Those are the only specifications we know about the handset so far, as soon as we get some more details about the device, we will let you guys know.

Source RMG, Sammobile

