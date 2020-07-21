Samsung Galaxy A01 Core smartphone gets official

Samsung has added another new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core .

The handset is equipped with a 5.3 inch LCD display that comes with a 18.5:9 aspect ratio and a HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a Mediatek MT6739 mobile processor and it comes with 1GB of RAM and two storage options, 16GB and 32GB.

The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core also comes with a 3000 mAh battery and it features a 5 megapixel front camera for Selfies and an 8 megapixel rear camera for photos and videos.

The Galaxy A01 Core has launched in Indonesia for IDR 1,0999 which is about $74 at the current exchange rate. As yet there are no details on when this budget Android device will launch in more countries.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena

