Samsung Frame TV comes with a range offers in the UK

Samsung is offering their Frame TV with a range of different offers in the UK, this includes discounts and cashback on installation costs of the TV, and now Samsung is also offering a free Samsung Bezel for their TV as well.

The Samsung Frame TV is available in a range of different sizes, the 2023 model comes in a choice of 43 inches, 55 inches, 75 inches, and 85 inches and there is also a 32-inch model available as well.

You can now claim a free Samsung Bezel for The Frame and get up to £150 in cashback on installation costs or receive a voucher code for installation costs when buying either a 2023 The Frame Art Mode QLED 4K HDR Smart TV (available in 43”, 55”, 75” or 85”) or a 32” The Frame Art Mode QLED Full HDR Smart TV. Both offers can be claimed simultaneously at participating retailers (UK and Ireland) until 26th March 2024.

Samsung Bezels are the perfect finishing touch to elevate any room in your home. With various bezel colours to choose from, it’s never been easier to customise your Frame TV to work with your taste, space or simply the artwork on display. Those looking for a Custom Bezel can claim a 50% discount code across 40+ colour options whilst stock lasts.

You can find out more information about all of the offers available on the Samsung Frame TV over at Samsung’s website at the link below, these offers appear to only be available in the UK.

Source Samsung





