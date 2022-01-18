Samsung Exynos 2200 flagship mobile processor unveiled

Samsung was due to introduce their new Exynos 2200 mobile processor last week, for some reason the launch was delayed and it has now been made official today, a week later.

The Samsung Exynos 2200 is Samsung’s new high-end mobile processor, it will be available in the new Samsung Galaxy S22 range of smartphones which are expected to launch next month.

“Built on the most advanced 4-nanometer (nm) EUV (extreme ultraviolet lithography) process, and combined with cutting-edge mobile, GPU and NPU technology, Samsung has crafted the Exynos 2200 to provide the finest experience for smartphone users. With the Xclipse, our new mobile GPU built with RDNA 2 graphics technology from the industry leader AMD, the Exynos 2200 will redefine mobile gaming experience, aided by enhanced graphics and AI performance,” said Yongin Park, President of System LSI Business at Samsung Electronics. “As well as bringing the best mobile experience to the users, Samsung will continue its efforts to lead the journey in logic chip innovation.”

The Exynos 2200’s image signal processor (ISP) architecture has been redesigned to support the latest image sensors for ultra-high resolution of up to 200 megapixel (MP). At 30 frames-per-second (fps), the ISP supports up to 108 MP in single camera mode, and 64+36 MP in dual camera mode. It can also connect up to seven individual image sensors and drive four concurrently for advanced multi-camera setups. For video recording, the ISP supports up to 4K HDR (or 8K) resolution.

You can find out more details about the new Exynos 2200 mobile processor over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

