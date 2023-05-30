Samsung expands Self Repair Program in Korea

Samsung has announced that it is expanding its Self Repair Program in its home country of Korea, and its customers will be able to repair their own devices using certified parts from Samsung.

There will be a range of devices included in the program at launch, this includes the Galacy S20, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22, and more, you can see more information below.

Starting from today, Galaxy S20, S21 and S22 series owners will be able to replace the phone screen, back glass, and charging ports. Galaxy Book Pro series owners will have access to seven genuine parts to take repair into their own hands. This includes the case front, case rear, display, battery, touchpad, power key with fingerprint reader, and rubber feet.

“Samsung is working to empower our customers with the tools and knowledge to enjoy a high-quality, high-performance Galaxy experience for as long as possible,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are committed to scaling access to our Self-Repair program around the world while improving the repairability of our products.”

You can find out more information about the Samsung Self Repair Program over at Samsung’s website at the link below, there are full details on how you can obtain parts to repair your device and more.

Source Samsung



