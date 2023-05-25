Samsung Bespoke Life 2023 announced

Samsung has announced Bespoke Life 2023 and the event will showcase Samsung’s latest Bespoke range of home technology, the event will take place on the 7th of June 2023 at 3 pm BST.

Samsung is expected to unveil a new range of Bespoke home products at the event, the event will be live-streamed on Samsung’s website and also on its YouTube channel.

Samsung invites you to discover our vision for the future of Bespoke and the expansion of your home life possibilities.

Bespoke Life 2023 will showcase Samsung’s commitment to transforming customers’ lives through sustainability, connectivity and design, delivering streamlined convenience and sustainable innovations that enrich customers’ daily routines.

Be sure to tune in to the global livestream to learn more. Bespoke Life 2023 will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com and Samsung’s official YouTube channel on the 7th June at 3pm BST.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Bespoke Life 2023 event over at Samsung’s website at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more information about what Samsung has planned for the event.

Source Samsung



