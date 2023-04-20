Samsung Bespoke shown off at Fuorisalone 2023

Samsung is showing off its latest Bespoke Home devices at Fuorisalone 2023, which is the world’s largest design and furniture exhibition that is taking place in Milan, Italy from the 17th of April.

The Samsung Bespoke range comes with a wide range of home appliances that can be customized to easily fit in with the design of your home, you can see more information below.

The “We Breathe” zone of Samsung’s exhibition, developed in collaboration with designer Seungji Mun, showcased to visitors that core theme of the “Bespoke Life” concept, sustainability, and the “Framed” zone, developed by Hosuk Jang, embodied the value of personalization that consumers can enjoy when choosing a Bespoke appliance that is able to reflect their own unique personalities and preferences. Both these zones attracted a high turnout from visitors, as did the limited-edition Bespoke refrigerator exhibition created in partnership with renowned Italian creative studio TOILETPAPER with Samsung being their first Korean home appliance brand collaborator.

Read on to get a feel of the lively atmosphere present at Samsung’s Fuorisalone 2023 booth, wherein the company showcased its latest home solutions and sustainable smart lifestyle approach as realized through their home appliances.

Upon entering the exhibition hall, the “We Breathe” zone, created in collaboration with designer Seunji Mun, caught the eye of visitors with its display that emphasizes sustainability as a core value of Bespoke Life. This zone was made to look like a green space, and was decorated with not only Bespoke products but also with original, eye-catching designs from Seungji Mun.

You can find out more details about the range of Samsung bespoke devices and the design exhibition in Milan, Italy over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals