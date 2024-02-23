Samsung Daily+ gets FlexIt Health And Wellness Training

Samsung has announced a new partnership with FlexIt for online health and wellness training on Samsung Daily+, this new partnership is designed to make exercise more accessible and also more convenient.

The new partnership will bring personal trainer-based fitness training to Samsung Smart TVs through Samsung’s new lifestyle hub which is called Samsing Daily+, there will be a wide range of fitness content available.

“Wellness should be central to our routines, so building healthy habits through Samsung Daily+ makes it convenient to incorporate health and wellness into all different aspects of daily life,” said Demian Hyun, Vice President and Head of the Experience Planning Group of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “This new partnership underscores Samsung’s commitment as the leader in the global display industry to promoting thoughtful, interconnected health experiences aimed at bettering the lives of consumers.”

On the FlexIt app’s online portal, users can find, book and pay for exclusive one-on-one virtual fitness sessions directly on their TVs. With a camera connected — whether it be via a supported webcam3 or a smartphone — virtual health professionals4 provide real-time feedback, adjust workouts, and offer form modifications to foster a supportive, safe, and effective workout environment.

You can find out more information about the new fitness content coming to Samsung’s Smart TVs and also Samsung Daily+ over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

