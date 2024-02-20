Samsung Bixby Integrated with Galaxy AI features

Samsung has announced that its Bixby voice-activated assistant now works with a range of Galaxy AI features, These features were launched recently with the new Samsung Galaxy S24 range of smartphones.

The activation of Galaxy AI’s Bixby will extend across all supported languages, including Chinese, English (with variants for the US, UK, and India), French, German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese (specifically for Brazil), Spanish (for both Spain and Latin America).

Bixby makes it easier to use Galaxy’s intuitive voice-oriented features, like Live Translate. Users can even more seamlessly explore features such as real-time translation, spelling correction, and creation of webpage summaries and automated note covers.

Let’s take Interpreter as an example. Next time you find yourself in conversation with someone who speaks another language, no longer do you need to take a moment to find and click into the Interpreter feature – simply say, “Hi Bixby, turn on Interpreter,” and you’re off.

No more being slowed down as you navigate to the feature you need. Galaxy AI is closer even than at your fingertips. One simple voice command, and these new possibilities – from enabling barrier-free communication to boosting productivity – are yours to enjoy.

You can find out more information about the new range of AI features that work with Samsung Bixby on the Samsung Galaxy range of smartphones over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



