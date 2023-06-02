Samsung Biometric Card IC gets a promo video

The Samsung Biometric Card IC was unveiled at CES in January and now Samsung has released some more details about the technology, including a new video explaining how the device works and its range of features.

An innovative payment card technology called a biometric card offers cardholders a secure and convenient way to authenticate themselves at the point of sale (POS) by using their fingerprint instead of a personal identification number (PIN) or signature. Cardholders don’t need to enter a PIN for high-value transactions, making transactions faster and easier. An added layer of security reduces concerns about the card or PIN theft and increases confidence in using the card, especially when traveling, because you don’t have to worry about fraudulent payments even if your card is stolen or lost.

Up to three digital templates of fingers can be added to the card during enrollment and the biometric data is securely stored on the card. Depending on the issuer’s policy, the enrollment can be done at home or at a supervised, in-person location selected by the issuer. In order to make a payment, cardholders can tap or insert their biometric card at a standard EMV point-of-sale terminal with the enrolled finger placed, usually the thumb, on a sensor built into the card. The biometric card instantly verifies the card user’s identity, eliminating the need to enter a PIN. If the biometric match is successful, the card user is authenticated and the transaction proceeds.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Biometric Card IC over at Samsung’s website at the link below, the technology is designed to improve the security of payment cards.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals