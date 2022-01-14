Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum cleaner unveiled

Samsung has unveiled a new device for their Bespoke range, the Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum with an all-in-one clean station.

The Samsung Bespoke Jet is available in a range of bespoke designs and it comes with an LCD Digital Display and a range of features.

Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of the Bespoke Jet™, a cordless vacuum cleaner with an All-in-One Clean Station™ that delivers hygienic cleaning with a 99.999 percent Multi-Layered Filtration System.1 In addition to its All-in-One Clean Station™, a dock that charges your vacuum cleaner and automatically empties the dustbin, the Bespoke Jet™ is lighter and is equipped with a more enhanced Digital Inverter Motor than its predecessor2 for even more powerful cleaning. Packed with innovations, the Bespoke Jet™ also earned recognition as an Honoree at the CES Innovation Awards 2021.

“Cleanliness is now top of mind for consumers across the world, so we wanted to create a product that delivers more convenient and powerful features to keep users’ homes tidy to the end of cleaning,” said Hyesoon Yang, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “The Samsung Bespoke Jet™ not only delivers the power and performance needed to keep your floors clean, its beautiful design can also fit seamlessly into any room in your home.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Bespoke Jet over at Samsung at the link below, it will be available in January 2022 in Southeast Asia, Europe, and March in the U.S.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals