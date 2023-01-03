Samsung Bespoke Infinite Line appears at CES

Earlier we heard about some new Samsung Bespoke devices and now Samsung has shown off its Bespoke Infinite Line at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The Samsung Bespoke Infinite Line is expanding to more countries, it was previously available in Europe and now it is also headed to Australia, Mexico, and Thailand.

With a timeless aesthetic that reflects the latest trends, the Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator is built to last. Known as Infinite Design, the new aesthetic is distinguished by its seamless look, durable materials, premium finishing and elegant design cues.

As a Bespoke refrigerator, the Bespoke Infinite Line fridge naturally features a modular design made from high-quality materials that can be customized and combined to suit consumers’ changing needs. Infinite Design enhances that versatility by ensuring that the refrigerator will remain stylish no matter how consumers’ lifestyles change. With its simple lines, smooth surface, Timeless Greige finish and elegant gold copper edge frame, the Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator looks outstanding in any interior and will not become outdated.

The refrigerator’s exterior is made from premium aluminum that is more dent- and scratch-resistant and allows marks and stains to be easily wiped away. The interior is bright and refined with its Black Metal Cooling and Tunnel Lighting — two features that epitomize the refrigerator’s elegant balance of form and function.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Bespoke Infinite Line over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





