Samsung Auto Blocker is designed to protect your device

Samsung has introduced a new security tool for its devices called Auto Blocker. This new tool is designed to help you keep your device protected in a way that suits your individual lifestyle, the new tool is part of the One UI 6.

Auto Blocker is not just a gatekeeper but a savvy sentinel for your digital domain. This clever feature nimbly sidesteps sideloading shenanigans from the shadows—those unauthorized app install attempts that try to crash your system’s party. Now, for the tinkerers and tech-savvy souls who revel in the art of intentional sideloading, fear not; Auto Blocker tips its hat and steps aside with its feature snoozing by default, leaving you to your devices, quite literally.

But for the rest who prefer their digital walkabouts free from the worry of stealthy software slip-ins, flicking on Auto Blocker is like having a vigilant digital watchdog. It’s your bulwark against the sly whispers of voice phishing rogues, ever eager to lure you into a false sense of security before slipping through the cracks.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Auto Blocker tool over at Samsungh’s website at the link below, the tool is available to use on a range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones and devices.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals