Samsung announces two new ISOCELL Vizion Sensors

Samsung has unveiled two new ISOCELL Vizion Sensors that are designed for robotics and XR applications, these are the ISOCELL Vizion 63D and ISOCELL Vizion 931 and Samsung has said that these are designed for a range of next-generation industrial, mobile, and commercial cases.

Particularly, Samsung’s ISOCELL Vizion 63D is an indirect ToF (iToF) sensor that measures the phase shift between emitted and reflected light to sense its surroundings in three dimensions. With exceptional accuracy and clarity, the Vizion 63D is ideal for service and industrial robots as well as XR devices and facial authentication where high-resolution and precise depth measuring are crucial.

The ISOCELL Vizion 63D is the industry’s first iToF sensor with an integrated depth-sensing hardware image signal processor (ISP). With this innovative one-chip design, it can precisely capture 3D depth information without the help of another chip, enabling up to a 40% reduction in system power consumption compared to the previous ISOCELL Vizion 33D product. The sensor can also process images at up to 60 frames per second in QVGA resolution (320×240), which is a high-demand display resolution used in commercial and industrial markets.

You can find out more information about the Samsung ISOCELL Vizion 63D and ISOCELL Vizion 931 sensors over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



