Samsung and TikTok launch StemDrop

Samsung has announced a new partnership with TikTok and they are launching a new music discovery format called StremDrop.

The new StemDrop will launch on TikTok next week on the 26th of October, you can see more details below.

Officially launching Thursday 26th October on TikTok, with creative direction from Syco Entertainment, Universal Music Group – the world-leader in music-based entertainment – and its Republic Records label, StemDrop gives music creators an unprecedented opportunity to collaborate with the world’s finest songwriters. Starting with 5x Grammy award winner Max Martin and his prolific hit-making team of Savan Kotecha and Ali Payami, who will release 60 seconds of an original new single exclusively on TikTok for the world to mix.

As soon as the song drops, the TikTok community will have access to the ‘stems’ – the individual components of the song such as drums, bass guitar and vocals – through the TikTok Sounds page. The StemDrop Player, powered by Samsung but open to all, gives creators the ability to produce their own unique spin of the track. Slow parts of the track down, speed it up, make it acapella – creators can make it their own in the very palm of their hand. TikTok stars Ari Elkins, Astrid S and Your Boy Moyo will act as global ambassadors for StemDrop and host daily content on the @StemDrop channel on TikTok.

You can find out more details about the new StempDrop from Samsung and TikTok over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



