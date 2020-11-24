Samsung and SK Telecom complete next gen 5G network tests

Samsung has announced that it has been working in partnership with SK Telecom on next generation 5G, the two companies have now developed and trialed the next-generation 5G core network.

The two companies have been working on next generation 5G since they formed a partnership in 2019.

“The next-generation cloud core network applied with SCP will increase customer benefits through accelerated adoption of 5G-based products and services,” said Jong-kwan Park, Vice President and Head of 5GX Technology Group of SKT. “We will continue to work closely with Samsung to develop breakthrough next-generation network technologies to realize innovative 5G use cases.”

“Samsung’s cloud native 5G core will enable operators to have flexible and reliable networks that will play a key role in delivering a myriad of 5G use cases,” said Wonil Roh, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Product Strategy, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “With SKT, Samsung will continue to develop cutting edge technology to enable more 5G use cases, as well as bring additional values to our enterprise customers.”

You can find out more details about Samsung's next generation 5G core network over at their website at the link below.

Source Samsung

