Samsung and Kvadrat launch some sustainable Galaxy S21 cases

Samsung has announced that it has teamed up with Kvadrat to launch some sustainable cases for their Galaxy S21 range of smartphones.

These new cases are made from recycled plastic bottles which are melted down and then formed into a polyester yarn, that is woven into a fabric to create the cases.

The latest line of cases developed in collaboration with Kvadrat for the Galaxy S21+ is no exception; not only has the exterior of this special line been produced with upcycled materials and sustainable production methods, but so, too, has the case’s interior and its accessory hook. With these versatile hooks, you can level up your style by attaching your favorite trinkets or accessories to your phone case’s strap. In addition, the new cases come in packaging made entirely from paper, unlike conventional case packaging that often contains plastic products.

Despite the challenges encountered when working with recycled resin due to the material’s tendency to become thick and hard to shape, relentless hard work eventually paid off, resulting in a case frame that includes a minimum 20 percent post-consumer recycled content.

You can find out more details about these new Galaxy S21 cases from Samsung and Kvadart over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

