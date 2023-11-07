Samsung AI Forum 2023 starts today

Samsung has announced that the new Samsung AI Forum 2023 has started today, the event is taking place at the Suwon Convention Center in Gyeonggi-do, Korea and it will run for two days.

With over 1,000 attendees — including leading academics, industry experts, researchers and students — day 1 of the seventh iteration of the Samsung AI Forum took place at the Suwon Convention Center in Gyeonggi-do, Korea, under the theme of “large-scale AI for a better tomorrow.” A two-day forum, the first day was hosted by the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), and day 2 will be hosted on November 8 by Samsung Research at the Samsung R&D campus in Seoul, Korea.

Kye Hyun Kyung, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics’ Device Solutions (DS) Division, said in his opening remarks, “The spotlight has recently shifted toward Generative AI technology, as it provides us the potential to unlock new solutions and address long-standing challenges. But the need for in-depth research on the safety, trustworthiness and sustainability of AI is increasing at the same time.” About the event, Kyung added, “We expect this forum — where top global experts have gathered — will be a platform to discuss ways to create a brighter future through AI and semiconductor technologies.”

You can find out more information about the new Samsung AI Forum 2023 over at Samsung’s website at the link below and we are looking forward to finding out more details about what Samsung has planned for AI in the future.

Source Samsung



