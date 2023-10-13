Samsung AI Forum 2023 announced for 7th November

Samsung has announced that it will host the Samsung AI Forum 2023 on the 7th of November at the Suwon Convention Center in Gyeonggi-do, Korea, and Samsung is planning to show off the latest Artificial Intelligence technology at the event.

Samsung AI Forum 2023, which is being hosted by the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), will also focus on and highlight the direction of future research, with the presence of world-renowned AI scholars and industry experts. This seventh iteration of the Samsung AI Forum will be an in-person event, held under the theme of “large-scale AI for a better tomorrow.”

Kye Hyun Kyung, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics Device Solutions Division, will begin the forum with opening remarks, followed by keynotes from Yoshua Bengio, professor at the University of Montreal, and Jim Keller, CEO of AI semiconductor startup Tenstorrent.

Professor Satoshi Matsuoka of the Riken Institute of Computer Science in Japan, and Larry Zitnick, a research scientist from the Meta AI Research Lab will also be giving invited talks. In addition to these notable speakers, SAIT’s AI and CE research leaders — as well as leading academics from around the world — will share the status and vision of their research.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung AI Forum 2023 over at Samsung’s website at the link below it will be interesting to find otu what Samsung has planned for the event.

