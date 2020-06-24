Samsung adds more fitness content to its Smart TVs

Samsung has announced that it is adding more fitness content to its range of Samsung Smart TVs, this includes new content from Calm, Fitplan, Jillian Michaels and more.

This new content is part of Samsung Health on its smart TVs and it is designed to help people stay fit whilst at home.

All across the globe it can be seen that spending more time at home has not robbed people of their passion for staying fit and healthy. Below, we discuss three leading fitness brands whose services Samsung Health has made available through the 2020 Samsung Smart TV platform1 to ensure that consumers are empowered to stay healthy from home now, and into the future.2

Thanks to the fully immersive picture quality of Samsung’s 2020 QLED 8K TV range, Samsung Health users can now enjoy a whole new standard of at-home wellness content on vibrant, ultra-large screens.

You can find out more details about the new fitness content that Samsung is adding to its range of Smart TVs at the link below.

Source Samsung

