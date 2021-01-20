Samsung 870 EVO SSD launched

Samsung has announced the launch of its new Samsung 870 EVO SSD and it comes with a 30 percent improvement in performance over the previous model.

The new Samsung 870 EVO SSD comes with a choice of storage sizes, 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB.

The Samsung 870 EVO features the company’s latest V-NAND and controller, allowing it to reach the maximum SATA sequential read and write speeds of 560 and 530MB/s, respectively. Using a large variable SLC buffer, the drive’s Intelligent TurboWrite technology helps maintain its peak performance levels. The 870 EVO also delivers a nearly 38% improvement in random read speed over the previous 860 model,2 enabling enhanced user experiences when multi-tasking, web browsing or simply booting up PCs.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung 870 EVO SSD over at Samsung at the link below, prices start at $49.99 for the 250GB model, the 500GB for $79.99, 1TB for $139.99, 2TB for $269.99 and 4TB for $529.99.

Source Samsung

