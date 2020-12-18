Samsung 5G SA Core hits 305 Gbps

Samsung has announced that it has managed a speed of 305 Gibabits per Second (Gbps) with its 5G SA Core.

Samsung worked with Intel to achieve the speed and used Intel’s second generation Intel Xeon scalable processor and the Intel Ethernet Network Adapter E810.

“Through close collaboration with Intel, we were able to achieve an industry-leading performance with our 5G SA Core,” said Sohyong Chong, Senior Vice President and Head of Core Software R&D, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung’s cloud-native 5G SA Core, through its highly flexible and scalable design, will enable our customers to launch 5G services more swiftly and cost-effectively.”

“The transition to 5G Standalone Core is essential to achieve the full potential of 5G,” said Alex Quach, Vice President and General Manager, Wireline and Core Network Division, Intel Corporation. “This milestone achieved with Samsung is a verification of how strong industry collaboration and the use of innovative technologies can enhance performance to accelerate this transition and pave the way to new network and edge services.”

You can find out more details about Samsung and Intel working together to acheive the 305 Gbps on the Samsung 5G SA Core.

Source Samsung

