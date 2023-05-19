Samsung 12nm-Class DDR5 DRAM goes into mass production

Samsung has announced that it has started mass production of its new 12nm-Class DDR5 DRAM. Samsun g has now started production of its 6-gigabit (Gb) DDR5 DRAM. This new RAM reduces power consumption by up to 23 percent.

“Using differentiated process technology, Samsung’s industry-leading 12nm-class DDR5 DRAM delivers outstanding performance and power efficiency,” said Jooyoung Lee, Executive Vice President of DRAM Product & Technology at Samsung Electronics. “Our latest DRAM reflects our continued commitment to leading the DRAM market, not only with high-performance and high-capacity products that meet computing market demand for large-scale processing but also by commercializing next-generation solutions that support greater productivity.”

Compared to the previous generation, Samsung’s new 12nm-class DDR5 DRAM reduces power consumption by up to 23% while enhancing wafer productivity by up to 20%. Its outstanding power efficiency makes it the ideal solution for global IT companies that want to reduce the energy consumption and carbon footprint of their servers and data centers.

Samsung’s development of 12nm-class process technology was made possible thanks to the use of a new high-κ material that helps increase cell capacitance. High capacitance results in a significant electric potential difference in the data signals, which makes it easier to accurately distinguish them. The company’s efforts to lower operating voltage and reduce noise have also helped deliver the optimal solution that customers need.

Samsung completed its 16-gigabit DDR5 DRAM evaluation for compatibility with AMD last December, you can find out more information about the Samsung 12nm-Class DDR5 DRAM over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



