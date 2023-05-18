Samsung Galaxy A24 launched in South Korea

The Samsung Galaxy A24 smartphone was unveiled last month and now Samsung is launching the handset in its home country of South Korea. The device will be available in Korea from tomorrow, the 19th of May.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display that features an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and it has an octa-core processor and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The device comes with a range of cameras, these include a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls and on the back there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera.

The ‘Galaxy A24’ to be released this time supports LTE networks and is available in three colors: Black, Light Green, and Dark RED. All three domestic mobile carriers are released as self-sufficient models, and the price is 396,000 won.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics is offering customers who purchase the ‘Galaxy A24’ a 2-month free trial of ‘YouTube Premium’, a premium video streaming membership, to commemorate the launch of the new product. In addition, ‘Microsoft 365 Basic’ 6-month experience benefits are also provided.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy A24 smartphone over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



