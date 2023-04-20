Samsung Galaxy A24 smartphone unveiled

We have previously heard a number of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A24 smartphone, the handset is now official and it has been listed on Samsung’s website in Vietnam.

The new Galaxy A24 is equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display that features an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and the handset comes with an octa-core processor and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some additional storage then the device comes with a microSD card slot that supports cards up to 1TB in size, the handset also comes with Dual SIM card slots and Bluetooth 5.3, USC-C, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the rear, these three rear cameras include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera.

On the front of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel camera that has been designed for making video calls and for taking selfies, the handset cam record FHD video in 1080p at 30 fps and also HD video in slow motion ay 120 fps.

The new Galaxy A24 smartphone will come in a range of colors which will include burgundy, green, and silver, and back it is expected to retail for under €200, the exact price has yet to be announced.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena





