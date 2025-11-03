Samsung Internet for PC is HERE! Is This the Chrome Killer You Waited For?

Samsung, a global leader in technology innovation, has taken a significant step forward in enhancing the browsing experience by introducing the beta version of Samsung Internet for PC. Known for its popular and feature-rich mobile browser, Samsung Internet is now expanding its reach to the desktop platform, offering users a seamless and connected experience across devices. This move is part of Samsung’s broader vision to integrate ambient AI into its Galaxy ecosystem, making browsing smarter, more intuitive, and secure.

The new browser allows users to effortlessly sync their browsing data, such as bookmarks and history, between their mobile devices and PC, ensuring a consistent and personalized experience regardless of the device they are using. Additionally, Samsung Pass, a secure password management system, enables convenient autofill and login capabilities across devices, streamlining the process of accessing online accounts. With advanced features like Browsing Assist, which provides webpage summarization and translation, Samsung Internet for PC is designed to make finding and consuming information faster and more efficient, saving users valuable time and effort.

Privacy and Security at the Core

In an era where online privacy and security are of utmost importance, Samsung Internet for PC is built on the trusted foundation of Galaxy’s robust privacy and security features. The browser includes Smart Anti-Tracking, an advanced technology that intelligently blocks third-party trackers from collecting personal data, ensuring that users can browse the web without compromising their privacy. Furthermore, the built-in Privacy Dashboard allows users to monitor and manage their security settings in real-time, providing them with complete control over their online footprint. These features, combined with Samsung’s commitment to data protection, ensure that users can browse confidently, knowing that their personal information is safeguarded.

Availability

The highly anticipated beta version of Samsung Internet for PC will be available starting October 30, 2025, for users in the United States and Korea. The browser supports the latest Windows 11 operating system as well as Windows 10 (version 1809 and above), ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices. Samsung plans to expand the availability of the browser to other regions in the near future, bringing the benefits of this innovative browsing experience to users worldwide. For those eager to try out the beta version and provide valuable feedback, sign-ups are now open at browser.samsung.com/beta.

Specifications

Platform Compatibility: Windows 11 and Windows 10 (version 1809 and above)

Windows 11 and Windows 10 (version 1809 and above) Key Features: Seamless synchronization of browsing data (bookmarks, history) across devices Samsung Pass for secure autofill and login functionality Browsing Assist for convenient webpage summarization and translation Smart Anti-Tracking to block intrusive third-party trackers Privacy Dashboard for real-time security management and control

Availability: Beta version available in the U.S. and Korea starting October 30, 2025

