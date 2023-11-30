OpenAI officially announces return of Sam Altman as CEO

After the fiasco over the last few weeks OpenAI is undergoing significant leadership changes, with Sam Altman resuming his role as CEO, Mira Murati returning as CTO, and Greg Brockman coming back as President. These leadership shifts, along with the formation of a new initial board, signal a new era for OpenAI, as they refocus their efforts on advancing research, improving and deploying products, and enhancing their governance structure.

Sam Altman, who had previously been let go from the company, is now back at the helm of OpenAI as CEO. His return to the organization is marked by gratitude towards the team and partners who have supported the company during the transition period. Altman underscored the resilience and spirit of the company, indicating his readiness to lead OpenAI into its next phase.

Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO

Alongside Altman, Mira Murati will be resuming her role as CTO and Greg Brockman will be returning as President. Their collective return to OpenAI’s leadership signifies a reunification of the original team, which is expected to bring renewed energy and direction to the organization.

The leadership changes extend beyond the executive roles, with a new initial board being formed. This board will consist of Bret Taylor as Chair, Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. Notably absent from the new board is former member Ilya, although discussions are ongoing about how he can continue contributing to OpenAI.

Bret Taylor, the new board chair, has expressed his gratitude to the OpenAI community and emphasized the board’s focus on strengthening OpenAI’s corporate governance. He acknowledges the significant impact of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which has brought AI into the daily lives of hundreds of millions of people, and emphasizes the company’s central role in the development and safety of new technologies.

The new board plans to stabilize the organization, build a diverse board, and enhance the governance structure to ensure trust among all stakeholders. These steps indicate a clear focus on improving the transparency and accountability of OpenAI, which are key to building trust with stakeholders and the wider public.

Altman has highlighted the importance of advancing the company’s research plan, improving and deploying products, and building a diverse board with an improved governance structure. These are set to be OpenAI’s immediate priorities as they navigate the leadership changes and look towards the future.

In addition to these priorities, OpenAI will continue its cooperation with Microsoft. This partnership has been instrumental in OpenAI’s growth and success, and its continuation suggests a commitment to leveraging the strengths of both organizations to further the development of AI technologies.

The leadership changes at OpenAI, including Sam Altman’s return as CEO, signal a new direction for the organization. With a focus on advancing research, improving and deploying products, and strengthening governance, OpenAI is poised to continue its mission of ensuring artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. The formation of a new board and the continued partnership with Microsoft further reinforce this commitment, marking a promising new chapter for OpenAI.



