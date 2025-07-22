SALTGATOR Debuts Desktop Soft-Gel Injection Machine on Kickstarter — A Game-Changer for Makers

Industrial-Grade Soft Molding Now Fits on Your Desk, Empowering DIY Creators, Educators, and Entrepreneurs

Dickinson, TX – JUNE 2025 – SALTGATOR Tech Inc., a Dickinson-based startup dedicated to accessible fabrication tools, is proud to announce the launch of its Kickstarter campaign for the SALTGATOR — the world’s first desktop soft-gel injection molding machine. Compact, safe, and remarkably versatile, SALTGATOR puts industrial-grade molding capabilities into the hands of everyday creators.

Designed for desktops, workshops, or classrooms, the SALTGATOR measures just 13×6×5.5 inches and supports precise heating up to 410°F (210°C). Fully enclosed and insulated, it safely processes up to 4 fl oz of softgel material, enabling users to create custom items like dual-tone fishing lures, silicone grips, cosplay props, keyboard caps, and squishy toys — all within minutes.

“We believe manufacturing tools belong on every creator’s desk,” said a SALTGATOR spokesperson. “Our goal is to empower the next generation of inventors with professional molding capabilities — without the cost, complexity, or hazards of traditional industrial equipment.”

Key Benefits:

– Compact and Powerful – Industrial-level injection molding in a desktop-sized device

– Multi-Material Support – Compatible with thermoplastic elastomers and 3D-printed molds (PLA, PETG, resin)

– Eco-Friendly & Reusable – Remelt and reuse materials to reduce waste and cost

– No Hidden Costs – No subscriptions, no proprietary cartridges — just refill and go

– Beginner-Friendly Interface – Simple control panel, auto shut-off, and fume-free operation for total peace of mind

Kickstarter Details

The SALTGATOR Kickstarter campaign offers early-bird specials starting at $249, a full $150 discount from the projected $399 retail price. Reward tiers include starter mold sets, custom color options, and extended warranties. Shipping is expected 1 month after campaign completion.

Backers can explore hands-on video demos, real-world use cases, and expert reviews on the campaign page, showcasing how SALTGATOR bridges the gap between creative ideas and real, tangible products. Whether you’re an educator, DIY enthusiast, or small-batch producer, SALTGATOR makes desktop-scale molding more approachable than ever before.

“As more creators demand agile, on-demand fabrication solutions, SALTGATOR brings those capabilities home,” added the spokesperson. “We’re here to unlock creativity with tools that are powerful, safe, and surprisingly fun to use.”

About SALTGATOR Tech Inc.

Founded in 2025 in Dickinson, Texas, SALTGATOR Tech Inc. develops compact, efficient, and user-friendly fabrication tools for innovators of all levels. With a focus on safety, simplicity, and creativity, SALTGATOR’s mission is to make advanced production technologies — like soft-gel injection molding — accessible to makers, educators, and entrepreneurs around the world.

For media inquiries and sample requests:

SALTGATOR Tech Inc. Press Office

SALTGATOR Website

Kickstarter

Discord



