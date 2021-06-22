Storage and hardware manufacturer Sabrent has this week launched its new Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q 16TB external SSD equipped with dual 8TB NVMe SSDs. The external SSD measures just 4.5 inches in length, 2.6 inches wide and 0.6 inches high and has been constructed from aluminium to help dissipate heat and provide a safe case to protect your data during transport.

Each individual 8TB drive within the Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q 16TB external SSD can be run individually or can be set to run in RAID 0 mode for access to the complete 16 TB of storage depending on your requirements. When set in RAID 0 the speed of the drive doubles providing up to 2800MB/s and comes equipped with an Intel Thunderbolt 3 port and cable.

The new Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q 16TB external SSD will soon be available to purchase worldwide priced at $2,900 for more information jump over to the Sabrent website by following the link below. Sabrent also offers a range of smaller external SSD drives in the Rocket XTRM-Q range offering 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB, 4TB and 8TB external SSD drives all equipped with USB-C Thunderbolt 3 connections and will automatically detect whether you are connecting through a USB or Thunderbolt 3 port to work efficiently on all your devices and provide the quicker speeds possible whatever the scenario.

Thunderbolt 3 transfer speeds provide up to 2700 Mb per second while USB speeds provide up to 900 Mb per second, providing an option to help run virtual machines on your computer if needed from the external drive. The Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q 16TB external SSD requires no additional external power and will take its required power directly from the connected device, also no drivers are required and the Rocket XTRM-Q 16TB drive is a true plug and play storage solution.

Source : Twitter : Sabrent : NeoWin

