M600 Pro Ryzen 9 7940HS compact mini PC is powerful and efficient

The new 2023 Morefine M600 Pro is making waves as a super fast compact mini PC. Powered by the fastest Phoenix Point Ryzen 9 7949HS RDNA 3 APU offers a powerful small form factor computer . With Zen4 cores and a Radeon 780M RDNA3 iGPU clocking up to 2800MHz, the M600 Pro is not just a mini PC, but a powerhouse in a compact form.

The M600 Pro’s iGPU matches the performance of the GTX 1060, making it one of the most powerful mini PCs on the market at the current time. This powerful yet compact PC is not just about performance, but also about efficiency and comes complete with Windows 10 Pro OEM Keys, which can be activated at a discounted price, making it a cost-effective choice for users if they are looking for a Ryzen 9 Windows computer.

M600 Pro Ryzen 9 7940HS super fast compact mini PC

The design of this mini PC is sleek and minimalistic, a testament to the saying that good things come in small packages. Despite its compact size, the M600 Pro offers high performance and supports a 2.5-inch drive. It comes with a 120-watt power supply and a six-foot HDMI cable, providing users with everything they need right out of the box.

The M600 Pro is equipped with a plethora of ports, including one USB 4 port, two full-size USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, three full-size USB 2.0 ports, another USB 3.2 Port, full-size HDMI, full-size DisplayPort, dual gigabit Ethernet, and a 3.5 millimeter audio jack. This mini PC supports three displays out, making it a versatile choice for both work and play.

Under the hood, the M600 Pro uses dual Channel DDR5 and has access to a Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module and NVMe SSD. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 7948-s with eight Zen four cores and 16 threads, a base clock of 4 gigahertz, and a boost up to 5.2. The mini PC also boasts 32GB lights up DDR5 running in dual Channel at 5600 megahertz.

The M600 Pro can add up to two PCIe 4.0 NVMe’s and has a single 2.5-inch drive up to seven millimeters. It comes with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and runs Windows 11 Pro. Despite its compact size, this mini PC performs well in benchmarks and can run games at high settings.

The M600 Pro has a TDP of 65 Watts out of the box and a power consumption of 19 Watts at idle, 78 Watts during average gaming, and a maximum of 98 Watts. While it can get hot at higher wattages, suggesting a need for a better cooling system, the M600 Pro remains a high-performance mini PC that is worth considering for those in search of such a device.

The 2023 Morefine M600 Pro is not just a mini PC, but a compact powerhouse that offers high performance, versatility, and efficiency. It is a testament to the fact that size does not always equate to power.

Source & Image : ETA Prime : Morefine



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals