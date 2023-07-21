LimeSDR XTRX high-performance SDR in a Mini PCIe form factor

The world of software-defined radio (SDR) has been evolving rapidly, with new technologies and devices emerging to meet the diverse needs of users. One such device now available to purchase via Crowd Supply priced at $699 is the LimeSDR XTRX. This high-performance SDR board, housed in a compact Mini PCIe form factor, offers a powerful platform for developing digital and RF designs.

At the heart of the LimeSDR XTRX lies an AMD Artix 7 XC7A50T-2CPG236I FPGA and a Lime Microsystems LMS7002M RF transceiver. These components form a robust foundation for the device, enabling it to handle logic-intensive tasks with ease.

The LimeSDR XTRX is a versatile building block for MIMO configurations, ranging from 2Tx2R to 32Tx32R. It can be paired with digital processors of varying speed, power dissipation, and cost to accommodate any air interface, be it narrowband or broadband.

Key Features

The LimeSDR XTRX boasts several key features that make it a standout in the field of SDR:

Frequency and Bandwidth: The Lime transceiver RFIC (LMS7002) forms the core of the board, covering frequencies up to 3.8 GHz with a bandwidth exceeding 100 MHz.

Baseband Interface: The LMS7002 and the accompanying FPGA house a significant amount of digital circuitry. This allows for the implementation of key physical layer radio functions such as filtering, decimation, interpolation, and flexible interfaces like PCIe and SerDes.

Open Source Design

The LimeSDR XTRX is based on the Fairwaves XTRX Rev 5, but it has undergone numerous refinements and updates. One of the most significant changes is the open sourcing of the design files and documentation. This allows users to explore the LimeSDR XTRX in depth. The Altium project files, including BOM, schematics, and layout, are available in the LimeSDR XTRX GitHub repository.

As a member of the LimeSDR family, the LimeSDR XTRX benefits from the same support as other LimeSDR products. This means that any existing LimeSDR-family application can work on the LimeSDR XTRX once it is rebuilt with the latest versions of any library that supports LimeSDR.

Specifications

The LimeSDR XTRX comes with a host of features and specifications, including:

RF transceiver: Lime Microsystems LMS7002M

Configuration: MIMO (2xTX, 2xRX)

Frequency range: 30 MHz – 3.8 GHz

Bandwidth: 120 MHz

Sample depth: 12 bit

Sample rate: 120 MSPS SISO / 90 MSPS MIMO

Transmit power: max 10 dBm (depending on frequency)

FPGA: AMD Artix™ 7 XC7A50T-2CPG236I

USB 2.0 controller: Microchip USB3333E-GL

The LimeSDR XTRX is ready for production. The engineering team will be on site in Serbia for manufacturing and final assembly. This will allow for quick adjustments to the production process and immediate testing of the final product.

The LimeSDR XTRX is a powerful, compact, and versatile SDR board that offers a robust platform for developing digital and RF designs. With its open-source design, comprehensive support, and impressive specifications, it is poised to make a significant impact in the world of software-defined radio.

Source : Crowd Supply



