ACEMAGIC G1 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H mini gaming PC

Ace Magic has introduction its latest mini gaming PC in the form of the new G1. This mini PC, is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and incorporates X-shaped elements as its core, with a heat dissipation side panel. The G1’s performance is bolstered by the Radeon RX 6400 GPU, a dedicated graphics unit that outperforms an integrated GPU (iGPU).

This GPU, coupled with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, which boasts eight cores and 16 threads, a base clock of 3.3 GHz, and a boost up to 4.4 GHz, ensures that the G1 delivers a smooth gaming experience. The GPU, however, maxes out at around 37 watts, which could be a limitation for those seeking more power in their mini gaming PC.

The G1’s connectivity options are extensive, featuring a full-size USB 3.0 port, audio in/out, USB type C 3.2, power input, another USB 3.2 port, four USB 3.0 ports, dual gigabit Ethernet ports, full-size HDMI, full-size display port, and an ejection button for easy access to the side panel. This array of ports ensures that users have all the necessary connections for their gaming peripherals and displays.

ACEMAGIC G1 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H mini PC

The G1 supports simultaneous display of DP+TYPE-C+HDMI three screens, each capable of 4K@60Hz. This feature allows gamers to enjoy a multi-monitor setup for an immersive gaming experience. The package also includes a stand for vertical setup, a six-foot HDMI cable, and a 180-watt power supply, providing everything needed for a complete gaming setup.

The G1 comes with 32 GB of DDR4 at 3200 MHz pre-installed, but it supports up to 64 GB in dual channel. It also includes a 512 GB NVMe SSD for storage, and two M.2 slots for additional storage options. The GPU is equipped with 4 GB of GDDR6V RAM, providing ample memory for graphics-intensive games.

In terms of wireless connectivity, the G1 is equipped with a WIFI6 RZ608 network card and Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring fast and stable connections for online gaming and peripheral devices. It runs on Windows 11, the latest operating system from Microsoft, which offers a host of features designed to enhance the gaming experience.

Despite its compact size, the G1 doesn’t compromise on cooling. It features a large cooler to manage the heat from the RX 6400 and the 5800H, and an additional fan header for adding an extra fan. The cooling system is not only effective but also quiet, ensuring that the PC doesn’t overheat during intense gaming sessions. The G1’s total system power consumption is 16 watts at idle, 73 watts during average gaming, and a maximum of 121 watts during extreme testing.

The Ace Magic G1, with its AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, is a compelling option for those seeking a high-performance mini gaming PC. Its design, performance, and extensive connectivity options make it a versatile choice for gamers. However, its GPU could be more powerful, and this is something potential buyers should consider. Despite this, the G1’s appealing design, particularly for those who prefer vertical standing mini PCs, and its effective and quiet cooling system, make it a worthy contender in the mini gaming PC market.

Source : AM



