How to Use LangSmith Playground for Multimodal AI Experiments

What if you could unlock the full potential of AI models to seamlessly process text, images, PDFs, and even audio—all in one experiment? For many, the challenge of integrating diverse data types into a single workflow feels daunting, especially when accuracy and consistency are non-negotiable. But here’s the good news: LangSmith Playground offers a powerful, user-friendly solution for running multimodal experiments that simulate real-world scenarios. Whether you’re extracting structured data from receipts or testing the limits of innovative AI models, this platform equips you with the tools to design, test, and refine with confidence. In this hands-on breakdown, we’ll demystify the process of setting up and running these experiments, showing you how to turn complexity into clarity.

By the end of this guide by LangChain, you’ll understand how to prepare datasets, craft effective prompts, and evaluate model performance using structured workflows tailored to your needs. Along the way, you’ll discover how to use features like output schemas and evaluation metrics to ensure your results are not only accurate but also actionable. Whether you’re comparing models like OpenAI and Anthropic or iterating on your own prompts, LangSmith Playground enables you to make data-driven decisions at every step. Ready to explore how multimodal experiments can transform your approach to AI? Let’s unpack the strategies that bring structure to the chaos of diverse data processing.

Step 1: Preparing Your Dataset

The foundation of any successful multimodal experiment lies in creating a well-structured dataset. LangSmith Playground allows you to upload and work with various data formats, such as images, PDFs, and audio files. For example, when working with receipt data, you can define reference outputs with specific fields, such as:

Employee name

Receipt date

Merchant name

Amount

Currency

Expense category

Description

This structured approach ensures consistency and accuracy in data processing. By incorporating diverse data types, you can simulate real-world scenarios and evaluate how effectively your multimodal agent handles them. This step is critical for making sure your dataset aligns with the objectives of your experiment and provides a reliable basis for evaluation.

Step 2: Designing Prompt Logic

Once your dataset is prepared, the next step involves creating effective prompts to guide the model in extracting structured information. LangSmith Playground enables you to design prompts tailored to your specific use case. For instance, you might craft a prompt instructing the model to extract the merchant name and transaction amount from a receipt image.

To ensure consistency, you can define output schemas that act as templates for the extracted fields. These schemas specify the required format for outputs, such as:

Dates must follow the “YYYY-MM-DD” format.

Amounts should include a currency symbol.

Output schemas are essential for maintaining uniformity, especially when working with large datasets. They help standardize results, making it easier to evaluate the model’s performance and identify areas for improvement. By carefully designing your prompts and schemas, you can ensure the model’s outputs align with your expectations.

Step 3: Configuring Evaluation Metrics

With your dataset and prompts in place, the next step is to configure evaluation metrics to assess the quality of the model’s outputs. LangSmith Playground provides tools to evaluate outputs based on several key criteria, including:

Accuracy: How closely the output matches the reference data.

How closely the output matches the reference data. Completeness: Whether all required fields are extracted.

Whether all required fields are extracted. Grounding: The extent to which the output is supported by the input data.

These metrics provide a quantitative measure of performance, often scored on a scale of 1 to 10. By analyzing these scores, you can identify areas where the model excels and where it may require further refinement. This step is crucial for making sure that your evaluation process is both objective and comprehensive, allowing you to make informed decisions about the model’s capabilities.

Step 4: Running the Experiment

After configuring your evaluation metrics, you can proceed to execute your experiments. LangSmith Playground generates outputs based on your prompts and compares them against the reference outputs you defined earlier. This process allows you to test the effectiveness of your prompts and evaluate the capabilities of different models.

For example, you might compare the performance of two models, such as Anthropic and OpenAI, to determine which one delivers the most accurate and consistent results. By analyzing these comparisons, you can identify the model that best meets your requirements. This step provides valuable insights into the strengths and weaknesses of each model, helping you select the most suitable option for your specific use case.

Step 5: Analyzing Results and Iterating

Once your experiments are complete, LangSmith Playground offers detailed tools for analyzing the results. You can review traces of each experiment and examine summary statistics that highlight key performance metrics. This analysis enables you to pinpoint strengths and weaknesses in your workflow.

Based on your findings, you can refine your prompts, adjust output schemas, or experiment with different models. For instance, if a model struggles to extract certain fields, you might tweak the prompt logic or modify the dataset to address these challenges. This iterative process is essential for improving performance over time and achieving more reliable outputs.

LangSmith Playground also allows you to track changes and improvements across multiple iterations, providing a clear view of your progress. By continuously refining your approach, you can optimize your models for complex tasks and ensure they deliver consistent, high-quality results.

Optimizing Multimodal Workflows with LangSmith Playground

LangSmith Playground provides a robust framework for testing and evaluating multimodal agents. By following a structured workflow—starting with dataset preparation, moving through prompt design and evaluation, and culminating in analysis and iteration—you can optimize your models for tasks such as structured data extraction. Whether you’re processing receipts or working with other multimodal data types, this platform equips you with the tools to refine your workflows and achieve better, more reliable results.

