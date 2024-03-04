How to use ChatHub AI to run large language models (LLMs) side-by-side

If you are searching for a way to run AI models in the form of large language models (AI) side-by-side to see which provides the best results. You might be interested in a new application called ChatHub that allows you to talk to artificial intelligence (AI) as easily as chatting with a friend. At the heart of ChatHub is its ability to connect you to several LLMs all in one place. Use ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Google Bard, Claude 2, Perplexity, and other open-source large language models as you need.

This means you don’t have to jump from one website to another to try out different AI models. You can see how up to six LLMs perform right next to each other, comparing their creativity, speed, and accuracy. This not only saves you time but also helps you get the best results by combining the strengths of each model.

ChatHub has been specifically designed to incorporate features that make your life easier when using AI, like the ability to quickly copy information, track your history, and search swiftly through past interactions. These aren’t just convenient; they give you more control over how you use AI, making your work more efficient. The development team responsible for creating the platform of also created a Chrome extension.

Using ChatHub to access different AI models

One of the coolest things about ChatHub is its prompt library. It’s full of prompts created by the community and a tool that helps you come up with your own. This is a huge help, whether you’re new to AI or you’ve been using it for a while. It guides you in asking the right questions to get the most useful answers from the AI.

Easily switch between AI models

ChatHub is all about giving you choices. You can switch between popular LLMs depending on what you need at the moment. This flexibility means that the platform can adapt to a wide range of tasks, whether you’re writing a report, analyzing data, or just exploring what AI can do. For those who need even more customization, ChatHub has an API integration feature. This lets you add your own chat models using API keys. It opens up a world of possibilities for tasks that are specific to your needs or your business.

Some LLMs on ChatHub have special skills, like recognizing images or browsing the web. These abilities take what you can do with AI to a whole new level. You could analyze pictures or pull information from the internet, making ChatHub a versatile tool in your AI arsenal.

Now, it’s true that ChatHub might not have every single feature that some of its competitors offer. For example, OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus has some functionalities that you won’t find on ChatHub. But what sets ChatHub apart is its pricing. You pay once to get a license, and you don’t have to worry about monthly subscriptions. Plus, they sometimes have discounts, which can make it a more affordable option.

So, if you’re looking to dive into the world of AI, or if you’re already swimming in it and need a better tool, ChatHub could be just what you need. It’s designed to make working with AI simpler and more effective, whether you’re using it for business, research, or personal projects. With its user-friendly interface and a wide range of features, ChatHub is ready to take your AI experience to the next level.



