Tranquil IT launches new rugged Intel mini PC range

Tranquil IT have unveiled their new range of rugged Intel mini PC systems taking the form of the Compact Rugged Intel11th Gen, Mini Rugged Intel 10th Gen, Mini Rugged Intel 7th Gen and Pico Rugged. Featuring a selection of different form factors and Intel processors to choose from.

The small footprint of the new range makes them ideal for locations where space is at a premium and their rugged design has been certified with an IP rating of 51. Meaning that dust, water and drops will not affect the mini PC as much as others.

Tranquil IT Intel mini PCs 2022

– Compact Rugged – Intel 11th Gen Mobile vPro – IP51: Its small footprint makes the Compact Rugged ideal for locations where space is at a premium, such as kiosks or mobile transport applications whilst its fanless design gives peace of mind when it comes to maintenance and servicing. Despite its small size the compact rugged supports Intel’s 11th Gen i5 CPU and with features such as Intel’s vPro for remote management, and their Iris Xe Graphics this computer does not go wanting.

– Mini Rugged – Intel 10th Gen Mobile Dual LAN – IP51: The Mini Rugged is our entry level computer, which has great flexibility including legacy IO such as RS232. Other features include HDMI, USB3.0 and powered by up to an i5. The Mini Rugged is a versatile product ensuring reliability with a wide range of I/O options. Given its IP51 rating maintenance requirements are practically zero, no dust will actively be drawn to the system, and any settling dust will not easily be able to penetrate the enclosure

– Mini Rugged – Intel 7th Gen Mobile Dual Lan X – IP51: The Mini Rugged is our entry level computer, which has great flexibility including legacy IO such as VGA and RS232. Other features include HDMI, USB3.0 and powered by up to an i7. The Mini Rugged is a versatile product ensuring reliability with a wide range of I/O options.

– Pico Rugged – Intel Celeron J Series Dual LAN – IP51: Our Pico mini PC rugged powered by Intel Celeron J3455 is ideal for thin clients and kiosks and digital signage applications. Its tiny foot print and zero maintenance needs make the production ideal for applications 24/7 operation is needed and downtime is unacceptable.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime jump over to the official Tranquil IT website by following the link below for full specifications and purchasing options.

Source : Fanless Tech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals