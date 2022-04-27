Metal Gear Solid 4 played at 4K 60fps using RPCS3 emulator

Fans of the Metal Gear Solid games especially release number four be interested in a new video created by the team over at Digital Foundry who have used the RPCS3 emulator to play the vintage game at 4K and 60 frames per second. Launched back in 2008 on the PlayStation 3 the single player stealth game was developed by Kojima Productions and published by Konami.

Metal Gear Solid 4 Guns of the Patriots is set within an alternate history timeline in which the Cold War continued into the 1990s before ending before the turn of the century. The events themselves take place in 2014, five years after Sons of Liberty, and form the final chapter in the storyline covering the character of Solid Snake, providing conclusions to the events that led up to Guns of the Patriots.

“A polarising game on PlayStation 3 – and a title that never escaped the limitations of the hardware – until the arrival of accurate PS3 emulation. John Linneman revisits the original Metal Gear Solid 4, exploring its origins way back in 2005 through to the arrival of the final game, before seeing how the game looks today via emulation, running at 4K at (close to!) 60fps, courtesy of the remarkable RPCS3.

RPCS3 requires a highly powerful PC to get these kind of results. John tested using a custom build of the emulator on a system using a Core i9 12900K with 64GB of DDR4 memory along with an Nvidia RTX 3090. “

Source : Digital Foundry

