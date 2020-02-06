Compal PivoBook laptop with unique rotating display

Taiwanese manufacturer Compal has revealed the first details of its Compal PivoBook laptop which sports a unique swivelling screen allowing you to view documents in both portrait and landscape orientations. The laptop Compal PivoBook will weighs approximately 1.5 kg and due to Compal being an ODM (original device manufacturer) you can expect to see the PivoBoo laptop rebranded and sold by other companies, possibly later this year. Even though the Compal PivoBook laptop is still in its conceptual stages of design the laptop won an IF World Design Guide award.

Unfortunately no specifications have been made available for the PivoBook current time. But what we do know about the Compal PivoBook laptop is that it will be equipped with a14 inch OLED FHD touchscreen display, that is “extra thin and lightweight for effortless one-handed rotations.” The design team behind the Compal PivoBook explain that therotation mechanism is made possible thanks to “a hinge ingenuity” although further details of not been revealed as yet.

“Sleek and tastefully modern, PivoBook is a minimal and uncomplicated laptop that focuses on offering the most fluid format changes between landscape and portrait viewing. It features a 14” OLED FHD display over a new generation of slim panel assemblies that allows the multi-touch screen to be extra thin and lightweight for effortless one-handed rotations. Thanks to a hinge ingenuity, screen moves easily from normal landscape productivity to vertical web browsing or video calls – all without having to remove the display first. PivoBook is a clever device made for everyday use and carry in sophisticated style.”

As soon as more information is released on pricing and availability later this year we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : IF : Liliputing

