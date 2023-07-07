Cinch vehicle roof top tent with skylights for panoramic views

Adventurers or those of you that just like to explore the world with a vehicle might be interested in a new roof top tent that is launched via Kickstarter. Cinch has created a new design aptly named the Air Cruiser that allows you to quickly can wherever your vehicle can explore.

The super lightweight roof top tent offers “record-breaking” interior space and is compatible with any car say its creators. Early bird specials are now available for the unique project from roughly $2199 or £1727 (depending on current exchange rates).

“TO be compatible with Air Cruiser, your vehicle must have a maximum roof load Of 42.5kg and be compatible with crossbars. Most vehicles fulfil these requirements but for help finding our more, read on below. Air Cruiser doesn’t come with crossbars or a rack for your vehicle. This is because different vehicles have different requirements. Getting crossbars for your vehicle is a simple process • head to our handy graphic above for an easy.to.follow guide,”

Vehicle roof top tent

“Thule and Yakima are excellent brands to consider when looking for crossbars. However, so long as your crossbars have a weight capacity Of 70kg-or-more and they can be spaced between 31-41 inches apart they meet the minimum requirements and are safe to use with your Air Cruiser. The pump requires a power supply Of 12V, so a regular USB (5V) is not sufficient. The majority of vehicles have a traditional 12V adaptor but you can also use a 12V powerbank, readily available from online retailers.”

Assuming that the Cinch Air Cruiser funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Cinch Air Cruiser roof top tent project sift the promotional video below.

“We’re thrilled to be running a carbon positive crowdfunding campaign that allows every backer to make a real impact on the planet. When you purchase an Air Cruiser from us, you can rest easy knowing that your purchase hasn’t left a carbon footprint. Not only will we offset the emissions from each product we send out, but we’ll also make sure the impact is positive by supporting amazing projects all around the world.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical requirements for the roof top tent, jump over to the official Cinch Air Cruiser crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals