If you are searching for a premium rooftop tent for your vehicle you might be interested in the new hardshell aluminum composite sleeping quarters designed to fit on top of your car or van. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already blasted past it’s required pledge goal and offers a roof top tent that can be made ready in just 30 seconds.

Reduced-price early bird pledges are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $4,900 or £3,969 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the official retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“It’s common to see the mattress or bedding in the tent become spoiled due to the condensation on the inner wall, caused by the difference in temperature between the outdoors and the inner tent. To prevent this inconvenience, we’ve used full aluminum composite panels with high thermal insulation, so the walls do not absorb water. By adding a trench structure between the wall and the mattress, the moisture does not flow into the mattress or bedding in Dark Barracks.”

If the Dark Barracks campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the Dark Barracks hard shell vehicle roof top tent project inspect the promotional video below.

Roof top tent

“Traditional rooftop tents are made with soft fabric walls. These materials get wet easily and take a long time to dry off the moisture, leading to the issue of molds and odors due to internal condensation, rain or snow. Fabric rooftop tents are also more vulnerable to tears and punctures, as well as safety risks from outside intrusions such as wild animals or theft. Wooden plywood, often used as the floor material of low-cost rooftop tents, can begin to rot if exposed to moisture for a while. The worst nightmare unfolds when the walls and floors corrode together and crumble away.”

“Dark Barracks and its four walls are made of high-grade aluminum composite panel with high thermal insulation—the same materials used in vehicles, airplanes, and buildings. Our product is strong against weather or external forces such as sharp tools or wild animals, providing a safe and sturdy option for the users.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and performance metrics for the hard shell vehicle roof top tent, jump over to the official Dark Barracks crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



