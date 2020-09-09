Rolls-Royce Silver Spectre started life as a Wraith

The high-end luxury car in these images started life as a very exclusive and expensive Rolls-Royce Wraith. The vehicle received some custom coachwork to turn it into a Silver Spectre. The ride is a shooting brake version of the Wraith coupe that is a collaboration between a coachbuilder based in Belgium called Carat Duchatelet and Niels Van Roij.

The build is very complicated and required the team to reshape the stock Wraith’s roofline. The redesign did increase the cargo space compared to the stock Wraith, but exactly how much is unclear. We doubt Rolls-Royce buyers are looking specifically for cargo space with this vehicle likely appealing to the wealthy buyer who likes a shooting brake body style.

Only seven Silver Spectre units will be built globally. We have no idea how much the conversion costs. We do know that the 2020 Wraith starts at $330,000, so expect a considerable price bump for the Silver Spectre.

via Motortrend

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals