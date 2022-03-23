Roku OS 11 unveiled

Roku has announced the launch of Roku OS 11 which will bring a range of new features to Roku devices including personalization and more.

This will include a new Photo Streams feature that lets you add your own photo to your Roku devices and more new features.

Here are some of the features:

ROKU AUDIO

Automatic Speech Clarity and Sound Modes – Roku strives to deliver the best sound, always. Now available for Roku audio products, Roku’s new automatic speech clarity setting dynamically identifies and amplifies dialogue, so you don’t miss a word.

– Roku strives to deliver the best sound, always. Now available for Roku audio products, Roku’s new automatic speech clarity setting dynamically identifies and amplifies dialogue, so you don’t miss a word. New Sound Modes for Roku Streambars and Speakers – Choose the optimal settings for whatever you’re streaming. Our new sound modes, Standard, Dialogue, Movie, Music, and Night are easily accessed by pressing the star button * on your Roku remote or through the Roku mobile app and are tailored for different viewing scenarios to ensure the best audio experience.

– Choose the optimal settings for whatever you’re streaming. Our new sound modes, Standard, Dialogue, Movie, Music, and Night are easily accessed by pressing the star button * on your Roku remote or through the Roku mobile app and are tailored for different viewing scenarios to ensure the best audio experience. A/V Sync – Roku is expanding A/V sync to supported player and audio devices with a simple calibration tool within the Roku Mobile app, syncing audio with the action on the screen. This feature is available when you have a player or Streambar connected to the Roku mobile app and is accessible within the settings menu.

EXPANDED CONTENT DISCOVERY

What to Watch on Home Screen Menu –What to Watch is a new destination added to the Home Screen Menu, leading to movies and TV shows from a variety of streaming channels, including those users most frequently interact with. What to Watch provides easy access, a personalized selection of new titles that were recently added, recommendations for users based on popular and trending content, and so much more.

–What to Watch is a new destination added to the Home Screen Menu, leading to movies and TV shows from a variety of streaming channels, including those users most frequently interact with. What to Watch provides easy access, a personalized selection of new titles that were recently added, recommendations for users based on popular and trending content, and so much more. Live TV on Home Screen Menu – In January, we added a Live TV Zone on the Home Screen Menu giving users easy access to free live and linear content from The Roku Channel as well as cable alternatives, including Hulu, fuboTV, Philo, Sling, and YouTube TV, to name a few. With Roku OS 11, you will be able to see your recently watched live tv content and discover the latest in local and national news, sports, movies, and more in the Live TV section now located on the Home Screen Menu.

ROKU VOICE

Voice Enabled Keyboard – Roku Voice simplifies device setup and channel login for supported apps by allowing users to enter email, password, and PIN information with their voice. With OS 11, voice-enabled keyboards are now available in Spanish, German, and Portuguese.

MOBILE APP

Mobile Content Details – With OS 11, the free Roku mobile app will provide users with a more visual experience when searching on the platform. New visual elements with OS 11 provides additional information about where to stream movies and TV shows, highlighting which channels are streaming the content for free or where it can be streamed within existing subscriptions, allowing everyone to get more out of the channels they are paying for. The new content details on the mobile app also show visual images of the cast and crew to assist with choosing what to watch. All of these updates are the perfect match to the recently added Save List, which allows you to save movies and TV shows while on the go so that you can stream them when you’re back home and ready to watch.

You can find out more details about the new Roku OS 11 over at Roku at the link below it will start to roll out in the coming weeks.

Source Roku

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals