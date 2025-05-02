ROG Flow Z13 Performance Review : Oblivion Remastered Tested



Can an integrated GPU truly rival the performance of a discrete graphics card in a demanding gaming scenario? The rise of devices like the ROG Flow Z13 is challenging long-held assumptions about what integrated graphics can achieve. Equipped with the innovative AMD Ryzen AI Max 395 processor and the Radeon 860S iGPU, this sleek, portable powerhouse promises to redefine the boundaries of gaming on the go. But when faced with the visually stunning and resource-intensive Oblivion Remastered, can the most powerful iGPU on the market deliver a smooth, immersive experience—or will it falter under the weight of its own ambition? The answer may surprise even the most seasoned gamers.

In this performance test. by Eta Prime, discover how the ROG Flow Z13 handles the intricate demands of Oblivion Remastered at 1920×1200 resolution, using advanced technologies like AMD Fluid Motion Frames and Intel XESS. From frame rate highs to moments of instability, the performance story of this device is as complex as the game it’s tasked with running. Along the way, you’ll discover how this iGPU-driven machine stacks up against traditional discrete GPUs, and whether its blend of portability and power signals a new era for gaming hardware. The results are as much about potential as they are about performance—offering a glimpse into the future of gaming innovation.

ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Performance

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The ROG Flow Z13, powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max 395 processor and Radeon 860S iGPU, challenges the dominance of discrete GPUs, delivering performance comparable to the RTX 4060 (laptop) and Radeon RX 7600 (desktop).

At 1920×1200 resolution, the device achieves smooth gameplay in Oblivion Remastered, with frame rates ranging from 60-80 FPS outdoors and over 100 FPS indoors, using Intel XESS and AMD FSR technologies.

Optimization challenges, such as ghosting artifacts during fast movements, were mitigated by allowing AMD Fluid Motion Frames, which significantly boosted performance and reduced visual distortions.

Locking the frame rate at 60 FPS enhanced gameplay stability, reduced power consumption, and extended battery life, making the device ideal for portable gaming.

The ROG Flow Z13 demonstrates the growing potential of iGPUs, offering high-quality gaming performance and portability, with future updates expected to further optimize its capabilities.

Device Specifications: Redefining iGPU Capabilities

The ROG Flow Z13 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max 395, a 16-core, 32-thread processor designed to balance gaming performance with multitasking efficiency. Its Radeon 860S iGPU, built on the advanced RDNA 3.5 architecture, features 40 compute units, delivering performance levels that rival discrete GPUs such as the RTX 4060 (laptop variant) and the Radeon RX 7600 (desktop variant). This combination of innovative hardware positions the ROG Flow Z13 as a frontrunner in the evolution of portable gaming, offering a glimpse into the future of high-performance iGPUs.

The device also features a 1920×1200 resolution display, which strikes a balance between visual fidelity and power efficiency. This resolution is particularly well-suited for gaming, as it allows the iGPU to deliver smooth performance without overburdening the hardware. With its compact form factor and robust specifications, the ROG Flow Z13 sets a new standard for portable gaming devices.

Performance at 1920×1200 Resolution: A Closer Look

When tested with Oblivion Remastered, the ROG Flow Z13 delivered impressive results at high settings. Using Intel XESS in balanced mode and AMD FSR for upscaling and frame generation, the device achieved frame rates ranging from 60 to 80 FPS in outdoor environments, while indoor scenes exceeded 100 FPS. These figures highlight the iGPU’s ability to handle graphically demanding scenarios, offering a smooth and immersive gaming experience.

However, performance inconsistencies were observed in more complex scenes, where frame rates occasionally dipped. These fluctuations underscore the challenges of optimizing demanding games for integrated GPUs, even those as advanced as the Radeon 860S. Despite these hurdles, the overall performance remained commendable, demonstrating the potential of iGPUs to rival discrete GPUs in real-world gaming scenarios.

Can The Most Powerful iGPU Handle Oblivion Remastered ROG Flow Z13

Optimization Challenges and the Role of Advanced Technologies

While the ROG Flow Z13’s hardware is undeniably powerful, it encountered optimization challenges when running Oblivion Remastered. Ghosting artifacts, particularly during fast movements, were noticeable when using AMD FSR for frame generation. These visual distortions detracted from the overall gaming experience, highlighting the need for further refinement in both the game’s optimization and the upscaling technologies employed.

To address these issues, AMD Fluid Motion Frames was enabled, resulting in a significant performance boost. Frame rates nearly doubled, increasing from 52 FPS to 94 FPS at native 1200p high settings. This technology not only improved gameplay smoothness but also reduced ghosting compared to FSR frame generation. By using AMD Fluid Motion Frames, the ROG Flow Z13 demonstrated its ability to deliver a more stable and visually appealing gaming experience, even under demanding conditions.

Gameplay Stability, Power Efficiency, and Future Potential

Locking the frame rate at 60 FPS proved to be an effective strategy for enhancing gameplay stability and reducing power consumption. This approach smoothed out performance inconsistencies and extended the device’s battery life, making it a practical choice for gamers who value portability. The ability to maintain stable performance while conserving power is a key advantage of the ROG Flow Z13, particularly for on-the-go gaming.

As Oblivion Remastered continues to receive optimization patches, these updates are expected to address existing issues, further improving the overall experience. The combination of advanced hardware, innovative technologies, and ongoing software improvements positions the ROG Flow Z13 as a compelling option for gamers seeking a portable yet powerful device.

The Radeon 860S iGPU, paired with the AMD Ryzen AI Max 395, demonstrates that integrated GPUs are no longer limited to basic tasks. They are now capable of delivering performance levels that rival discrete GPUs, even in demanding gaming scenarios. While optimization challenges and visual artifacts remain areas for improvement, the ROG Flow Z13 has proven its ability to deliver smooth, high-quality gameplay at 1920×1200 resolution. With technologies like AMD Fluid Motion Frames and the promise of future updates, the potential for iGPU gaming continues to expand, offering gamers a powerful and portable solution for their gaming needs.

